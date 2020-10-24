Quality education lays foundation for tolerant, progressive society: PM Imran   

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that quality education lays the foundation for a tolerant and progressive society, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Namal Knowledge City phase-1 in Mianwali, PM Imran stressed upon availability of affordable and quality higher education opportunities for the talented youth of Pakistan.

“I want that this institute becomes an internationally renowned center of excellence,” he added. The prime minister paid special tribute and expressed deep gratitude for the commitments made by donors worth millions of dollars.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that people should have a little bit of patience to see Pakistan emerge as a powerful country in the comity of nations.

Speaking at an event at Isa Khel Cadet College in Mianwali, he had emphasised the need for promoting knowledge economy to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Khan had maintained the government was trying to develop backward areas and ensured that they would be provided with all basic amenities of life, including access to quality healthcare and education.

