Provision of quality health facilities to masses govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that provision of quality health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on provision of quality health services to the people in Islamabad, PM Imran said that they were making all-out efforts to expand the scope of the national health card so that maximum people can avail the facility.

He directed the authorities concerned to intensify the efforts to improve the health facilities at the public hospitals.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress of the proposal for setting up primary healthcare facilities at Jhangi Syedian, Mauza Johad, G-13 and Golra.

He was also briefed on expansion of polyclinic and progress made on construction of two hundred bed secondary healthcare hospital at Sarai Kharbuza.

Read More: Reforms aimed at improving health facilities at hospitals: PM Imran

Earlier on September 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was introducing health reforms to improve healthcare facilities at the hospitals.

Inaugurating a Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, PM Imran had said that reforms had been introduced in all sectors including the health system to ensure transparency and maintain a system of check and balance.

Comments

comments