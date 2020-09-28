PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was introducing health reforms to improve healthcare facilities at the hospitals, ARY News reported.

Inaugurating a Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar today, PM Imran said that reforms have been introduced in all sectors including the health system to ensure transparency and maintain a system of check and balance.

He said MTI Act has been implemented in the health sector to improve healthcare in hospitals and stressed meritocracy in all departments of the government for justice and transparency. The prime minister urged doctors to show empathy with patients as this is basis of humanity.

Lauding the merit system of China, PM Imran said that no country can thrive without a proper system of reward and punishment.

Earlier on September 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that bringing improvement in healthcare system was the government’s top priority.

Talking to a delegation of ‘Insaf Doctors Forum’ who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had directed the health minister to address the problems of doctors on priority basis.

He had urged the ‘Insaf Doctors Forum’ to play their role in improving the health system and preparing health reforms. The delegation had assured the prime minister of full cooperation.

