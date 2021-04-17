Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Queen shares private photograph with Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

and
Queen Private Photographs

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has shared a special private photograph with her late husband, HRH Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last Friday.

The picture, originally taken in 2003 in Scotland, was shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account with the caption, “The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.”

According to the caption, the photo was taken by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Queena and the Royal Family also expressed gratitude for the messages of support and condolence from around the world, saying that they “have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life.”

The funeral of Prince Philip, which will be broadcast live, will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 p.m on Apr. 17.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

“You’re the boss of your life so do only what makes you happy”

Lifestyle

Factbox: The order of service for Prince Philip’s funeral

Lifestyle

British actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Lifestyle

Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi successfully summit Annapurna in a first for Pakistan

[X] Close