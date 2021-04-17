Queen shares private photograph with Prince Philip ahead of his funeral

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has shared a special private photograph with her late husband, HRH Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last Friday.

The picture, originally taken in 2003 in Scotland, was shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account with the caption, “The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.”

According to the caption, the photo was taken by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

The Queena and the Royal Family also expressed gratitude for the messages of support and condolence from around the world, saying that they “have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life.”

The funeral of Prince Philip, which will be broadcast live, will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 p.m on Apr. 17.

