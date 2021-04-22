Quetta blast was suicide attack: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday has confirmed that Quetta’s Sereena Chowk blast was a suicide attack, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the CTD, the initial investigation proved that the blast that killed five people and injured 10 others in yesterday’s blast in the parking lot of Sereena hotel was a suicide attack.

Investigations are currently underway from different aspects, he added.

Meanwhile, the case of the blast has been registered at the CTD police station under charges of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism on the complaint of the station head officer (SHO).

Read more: PM Imran seeks report on Quetta blast

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack in Quetta.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the “condemnable & cowardly” terrorist attack.

“Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again,” he reiterated, adding “We remain alert to all internal & external threats”.

