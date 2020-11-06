Quetta-bound PIA aircraft develops fault moments before take-off

KARACHI: A Quetta-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft developed a technical fault moments before take-off at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday.

The national flag carrier’s PK-352 flight had to return to the airport’s terminal from a take-off point after the pilot of the aircraft reported a technical fault in its cockpit.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the news. He said the aircraft is being replaced with another one, after which the flight will depart for Quetta at 7pm. Sources at the airport said the flight was already 45 minutes late.

On August 19, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight had landed safely at Karachi airport, after it developed a technical fault en route from Abu-Dhabi to Peshawar.

The pilot of PIA flight no. PK-218 contacted air traffic controller (ATC) after the plane developed mid-air fault in its hydraulics system. The pilot of the plane wisely landed it safely at Karachi airport.

