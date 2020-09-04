Four wounded in motorcycle blast on Quetta’s Sariab Road

QUETTA: At least four people got injured in a blast on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Friday.

According to police, some explosive material fitted on a motorcycle went off. Television footage of the scene showed the bike engulfed in flames with thick plumes of smoke blowing from it.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies and rescue teams reached the spot. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The law enforcers cordoned off the explosion site to collect evidence and launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprit(s). There was no immediate word as to the intensity of the blast.

On Aug 11, at least six people were killed and 21 others had sustained wounds when a blast ripped through the Chaman’s Mall Road area. The remote-controlled bomb was planted on a motorbike.

Police inspector Muhammad Mohsin said that the explosion targeted a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

