At least two killed in bomb blast at Quetta’s Rehmania mosque

QUETTA: At least two persons lost their lives and 12 sustained severe wounded following a powerful bomb explosion took place inside Rehmania mosque during Friday prayers in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The high-intensity explosion occurred at the densely populated Pashtun Abad area of the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Police officials said that the intensity of the blast can be observed as window glasses of nearby buildings were also shattered after the explosion. The officials added that the explosion was carried out when people were started gathering for the Friday prayers.

Rescue teams have arrived in at the site and started shifting affected persons to the Civil Hospital.

Security forces cordoned off whole area and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is also summoned at the incident’s site.

This is a developing story ………………….

Comments

comments