Quetta receives first snowfall of year, drizzling in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Some parts of the metropolis received drizzling on Thursday morning adding sting to already severe cold, ARY News reported.

Quetta and adjoining areas received first snowfall of the new year adding to the already a severe winter.

Karachi’s Korangi, SITE, Saddar, F.B. Area and other localities received drizzling this morning.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded nine degree Celsius with cold and partially cloudy weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Humidity in the city will remain between 50 – 60 percent in the morning and 20-30 pct in the evening, according to the weather report.

The winds blowing in the city from north and northeast direction with a speed of 34 kilometers per hour.

In upper Sindh moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail in districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded minus two degree as the southwestern city received first snowfall of the year, while the mercury went down to minus nine in resort town of Ziarat.

Minimum temperature at Kalat recorded minus four Celsius, Zhob and Dalbandin 01 C, Turbat 04 C, Panjgur 03 Celsius, Ormara 09 C, Gwadar 11 Celsius, Jeewani 16 C, Lasbela 07 C, Pasni 14 C and Khuzdar 04 C.

The met office has also forecast light rain or snowfall in Zhob, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Turbat, Kech and Panjgur today.

Dense fog is prevailing in most plain areas of Punjab including Lahore, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

However, rain is expected in districts of Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bhakar, Khushab, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Sargodha.

