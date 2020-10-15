QUETTA: Over Rs85,000 recovered from beggar injured in road accident

QUETTA: In a surprising incident, over Rs85,000 were recovered from a beggar who was brought to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Quetta on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an unidentified speedy vehicle hit a beggar on Sariab Road in Quetta. He fell unconscious after the accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital by the rescue officials.

In a bid to identify the victim, the police officials searched his pockets and stunned after recovering over Rs85,000 from him.

Giving details, assistant police surgeon Attaullah Shah said that the beggar was taken in an unconscious condition to the emergency of the hospital by the rescue officials. He said that when the police officials checked his pockets, they found over Rs85,000.

The beggar’s son told the journalists that his father was mentally ill, adding that he did not spend a single penny on his family or anyone else.

The beggar was identified as Shah Muhammad and was currently under treatment at the trauma center of the hospital.

