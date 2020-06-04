Hidden wealth discovered from beggar who was being helped by NGO

An Andhra Pradesh, India based NGO forcibly tried to give Chinna Narasimhulu a makeover as part of a clean-up drive. To their surprise, the beggar had over Rs 2 lakh in cash concealed.

Narasimhulu has been begging near a mosque in Dhone town of Andhra Pradesh and had accumulated Rs 2,04,459 over a period of time. Members of the Dronachalam Seva Samithi, a NGO discovered the money when they tried to give him new clothes after a bath and a haircut.

The 58-year-old beggar had bundles of currency notes in the pockets of 14 shirts. He had Rs 77,000 in old currency notes he did not know were invalidated by demonetisation in 2016.

The NGO informed the local police about the money found with the beggar.

Chinna Narasimhulu alias Seenu is a native of the Muneppagutta colony in Mahabubnagar in neighbouring Telangana. He had a wife and a daughter who had migrated to Bengaluru for work.

He has been begging outside the local masjid for the past 16 years. He told the police that he saved the money for his daughter in the hope that he would meet her one day.

The police official shifted him to an old age home in Kadapa and asked the NGO to open a bank account in Seenu’s name and deposit the money, his family is currently being traced so that he may have a reunion.

