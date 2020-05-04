FM Qureshi, Bahraini counterpart discuss COVID-19 pandemic    

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani to discuss matters related to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

During the telephone call, both the leaders agreed to continue consultations and deliberations on all key regional issues, including COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to regional and international situation and joint strategy to cope with the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded the timely and effective measures taken by the Bahraini government to cope with Coronavirus situation. He expressed gratitude to the Bahrain government for extending cooperation in releasing and repatriating stranded Pakistani prisoners following COVID-19 outbreak.

The foreign minister also briefed his counterpart about relief measures taken by the government of Pakistan in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Bahraini foreign minister expressed support to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a global initiative for debt relief to developing countries.

He also lauded exemplary efforts made by Pakistani community in progress, development and prosperity of Bahrain.

Earlier on April 30, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Javad Zarif.

Offering condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to COVID-19, FM Qureshi had expressed the hope that Iran would achieve success against the pandemic.

