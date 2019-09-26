FM Qureshi, Bahraini counterpart discuss grave human rights violations in IoK

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met with his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York, ARY News reported.

Deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, inhuman curfew, humanitarian crisis, brutalities of Indian troops in the held valley and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that lockdown and curfew entered 53rd day today in occupied Kashmir and added that humanitarian crises deepening in the held valley. He said that Kashmiris were facing shortage of life-saving medicines and food items.

The foreign minister said that Indian troops were subjecting Kashmiri youth and children to severe torture after kidnapping them from their houses in the held valley.

He said that India wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir by revoking its special status. The foreign minister said that Pakistani nation and Kashmiris had rejected the India’s August 5 decision.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Matters of mutual interests, deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, sources had said and added that they also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both the leaders had expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and current level of bilateral relations between the two counties, the sources had added.

