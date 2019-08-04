Qureshi deplores use of brutal force by India in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday strongly deplored force being used in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

“India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks”, Qureshi said while talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

He showed serious concern about sending more than 28,000 troops to occupied Kashmir and expelling the foreign tourists from the area.

Qureshi said use of prohibited weapons in the held valley is a clear violation of international laws.

He said long standing dispute of Kashmir is the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.

Earlier, the Indian occupied forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism had martyred another seven youth in Shopian of the occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred youth during a so-called cordon and search operation in Kupwara.

Indian authorities had deployed additional paramilitary personnel at many places in Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal areas of Jammu region to create fear and insecurity in these areas.

