FM Qureshi, top EU diplomat discuss bilateral ties, Afghan issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the telephone call, the two top diplomats discussed a range of matters, including bilateral ties, situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and peace process in war-torn Afghanistan.

Underscoring the need for collective efforts on Afghan peace, FM Qureshi said that restoration of peace in Afghanistan is vital for stability in the region.

Exchanging views on the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions, the foreign minister briefed top EU diplomat about the latest situation in Pakistan as well as the steps being taken by the government to cope with the challenge.

He also apprised Josep Borrell about the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for global initiative for debt relief for developing countries. FM Qureshi expressed grief over loss of precious lives due to the COVID-19 in EU.

Read More: FM Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to play its reconciliatory role in the establishment of durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him in Islamabad today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with regional and international stakeholders for a peaceful political solution to the Afghan issue.

Comments

comments