Qureshi apprises Iceland counterpart of steps to rescue missing K2 climber

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Iceland counterpart Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson and discussed the issue of three missing climbers, including Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.

He apprised the Iceland foreign minister about the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers. He assured that Pakistan will spare no effort and will extend all possible support in this regard.

The foreign minister of Iceland appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other climbers by Pakistani authorities.

A search operation was launched on Saturday to locate the three climbers – Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, MP Mohr from Chile and Snorri who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.

The three have not been contacted since they started their push for the K2 summit from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday. Earlier, a Bulgarian mountaineer was confirmed to have died on K2.

