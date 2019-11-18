FM Qureshi writes letters to top UN officials, rejects bifurcation of IoK

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to highlight the dire situation in occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday wrote comprehensive letters to the United Nations (UN) secretary general and UNSC president, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Officer spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan will continue to draw the world’s attention toward the plight of the Kashmiri people in the face of inhuman lockdown since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. He said that the letters were written on 31st of October.

Among other things, the foreign minister conveyed Pakistan’s rejection of the “bifurcation” of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The spokesperson said that FM Qureshi highlighted the continued violation of human rights by Indian occupation forces and underlined New Delhi’s belligerent rhetoric and actions.

In his letter, FM Qureshi said, “The iron curtain that has descended on IOJ&K, holding over 8 million Kashmiris under siege, has no parallel in recent history.”

He further said that the government of Pakistan had rejected the ‘bifurcation’ of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He noted that changing the status quo in IoK unilaterally was in complete violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“These Indian actions are therefore null and void in terms of international law, and do not, in any way, prejudice the right to self determination of the people of IoK,” read the letter.

