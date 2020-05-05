FM Qureshi stresses need for long-term strategy to eliminate COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday underscored the need for a long-term strategy to eliminate the novel coronavirus from the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of the parliamentary committee on virtual session of National Assembly, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they will have to take proper safety precautions to keep the lawmakers safe from COVID-19.

He maintained that the United Kingdom House of Commons has adopted the ‘hybrid’ model amid COVID-19 outbreak, adding that they should also take special measures so as the lawmakers from Balochistan and Sindh could participate in the meeting.

Read More: Govt, nation to jointly fight and win against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on March 17, underscoring the need for joint efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the virus.

Addressing the nation, PM Imran had said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the deadly virus. He had urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

He had maintained that the virus could spread and urged the masses to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Comments

comments