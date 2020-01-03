FM Qureshi slams India over controversial citizenship act

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology of Hindutva has deprived Indian Muslims of their constitutional and lawful rights.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Urs of Hazart Shah Rukn-e-Alam, in Multan on Friday, FM Qureshi condemned India for not granting visa to its Muslim minority members to come to Pakistan to attend the urs.

The foreign minister said the entire region including Pakistan has been facing difficulties due to the Indian government’s policies, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are passing through the worst phase of their lives as they are not safe in their homes.

Earlier on January 2, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a gather had said that Islam has been cornered with multiple conspiracies from various sides.

FM Qureshi had said that there were concerted efforts at play in the global arena who are juxtaposing the word and act of terrorism with Islam and the person carrying out these vile acts with Muslims.

The minister had said that at present it was an obligation upon the Muslim countries of the world to return the lost dignity and prestige of Islam and Muslims which required collaborative efforts and unity.

