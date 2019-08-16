Qureshi calls his South African counterpart to discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and apprised her of the rights violations and worsening situation of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to the Radio Pakistan, Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with Pandor said India is committing worst form of human rights violations in the held valley.

He said the people of the occupied territory are facing great difficulties due to the curfew imposed by India there over the last twelve days. He said the people have no access to medicines and food while all sources of communications including mobile and internet have been blocked as well.

The FM said India wants to destroy regional peace by resorting to unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley.

The South African Minister Naledi Pandor said we are monitoring the whole situation.

Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, she said that she will immediately contact the parliamentarians of her country on the matter. She hinted at bringing a joint resolution from the South African parliament about the Kashmir situation.

Read more: Qureshi apprises foreign ministers of Dominican Republic, Peru on Kashmir situation

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had telephoned his counterparts from Peru and the Dominican Republic to apprise them on the recent situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Octavio Vargas Maldonado, FM Qureshi exchanged views on the concerning developments in Kashmir.

