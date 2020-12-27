FM Qureshi urges nation to unite against Indian design

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the nation to unite against India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that India wanted to destabilize Pakistan and planning a false flag operation against the country. India’s aggressive designs against Pakistan had been exposed, he added.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan achieved great success in the war against terrorism. He said, “Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any aggression or misadventure by the enemies.”

Read More: India planning false flag operation against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Earlier on December 18, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that India along with its allies was preparing for a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from the inner situation.

He was addressing the Pakistani Business Community in the UAE. “India preparing for a surgical strike over Pakistan and waiting for a green signal from its allies to attack”, FM Qureshi had been quoted as saying.

Qureshi had said he wanted to aware the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the International of the heinous designs of India against Pakistan.

Comments

comments