ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that politicians should not politicise the role of Pakistan’s armed forces.

He in a statement said that the armed forces are protecting the country’s frontiers and safeguarding the motherland.

The foreign minister said the government will respect and follow the guidance the Supreme Court of Pakistan will give in connection with holding the Senate elections through open balloting.

“We filed a petition in the court in this regards because we had two options, either to seek guidance or make amendment in the constitution for which we have no two third majority in Parliament,” he said.

FM Qureshi said that the opposition parties had been calling for open vote for the Senate elections in the past but now they are opposing it for political scoring.

Paying tribute to the Kashmir martyrs, he said that the government of Pakistan is raising the atrocities of India’s fascist regime against innocent Kashmiris at all world fora and continue its support to oppressed Kashmiris.

He said the government will never compromise on matters of national interest.

