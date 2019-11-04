Web Analytics
Rabi Pirzada announces she is quitting showbiz

Rabi Pirzada

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has announced that she is bidding farewell to the showbiz industry.

The actress took to Twitter to break the news to her fans and said “I, Rabi Pirzada, quits showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins.”

Born in Balochistan’s capital city Quetta, Pirzada made a name for herself as a singer and actress. Her website says that her mother is an educationist and architect.

Being a brilliant student, she was always a topper but her passion for music brought her into showbiz.

Pirzada debuted with Dahdi Kurree in 2005. She then went onto produce Mujhe Ishq Hai and Jadoo. Her song Kisi Ke Ho Ke Raho is composed by famous song lyricist Shoaib Mansoor.

Her renditions of classic songs and albums featuring original songs have been appreciated by music lovers.

The artist has also hosted some programs on different TV channels. She has been vocal about social issues and voiced her concerns many times on the Kashmir issue as well.

