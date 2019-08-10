Railways announces 50pc discount in fares for Eid   

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday announced to give 50 per cent discount to the passengers in fares of Eid special trains, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed announced a fifty percent cut on rail tickets to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eidul Azha.

He said that Sindh Express will be inaugurated after Eid in Multan and added that that work on the ML-1 project will be started soon. The minister said that both Thar Express and Samjhota Expresswere suspended after thorough planning.

On the occasion, the minister warned India that if the war was thrust upon us, it would be the final war.

Earlier on August 7, the first special train of Pakistan Railways for the occasion of Eid was scheduled to depart from Karachi on August 10.

As per details, the first special train will depart from the metropolis to Rawalpindi enroute Lahore, while the second train will leave from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson had said the ministry had decided to join additional coaches with regular trains to accommodate maximum people for the religious occasion.

