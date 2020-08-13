Railways announces to restore six passenger trains  

LAHORE: Keeping in view the improved coronavirus situation across the country, Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to restore six more passenger trains from 17th of August, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for PR, Hazara Express, Fareed Express, Rehman Express, Moenjo Daro Passenger will resume their operations from Monday.

He said that passengers can book their tickets online as well as by visiting the booking offices. The spokesperson said that PR will ensure implantation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the trains.

Earlier on May 29, the Pakistan Railways had decided to restore five more trains from June 1 under designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification issued by the PR, Sir Syed Express, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Karachi Express and Shalimar Express will resume their operations.

“Only 60 per cent of the passengers will be allowed in the trains as per designed SOPs”, the notification had read.

On May 20, Pakistan Railways had resumed its limited train operation across the country to facilitate passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

