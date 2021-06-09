Ghotki accident: Pakistan Railways cancels three passenger trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) could not fully resume its operations two days after the horrific Ghotki train accident that left 63 passengers dead, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PR has cancelled three passenger trains that were to leave for Karachi from Rawalpindi on Thursday.

PR sources said that Karachi-bound Pakistan Express, Tezgam and Hazara Express have been cancelled.

Earlier today, Khyber Mail, a passenger train moving from Peshawar to Karachi, had narrowly escaped a major tragedy after it got derailed near Guddu railway station, days after a collision between two trains near Ghotki led to 66 deaths and dozens of injuries.

According to details, one of the bogies of the Khyber Mail had got derailed near Guddu railway station at River Indus. However, no injuries had been reported as the train was at a slow speed, enabling the driver to stop it on time.

It had emerged that dilapidated bogies and rail tracks had led to the derailment of trains previously. At least 66 people had recently died in an accident near Ghotki district of Sindh after Millat Express and Sir Syed Express collided with each other.

