Railway’s upgradation inevitable for regional prosperity: Sheikh Rasheed

SEOUL: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that up gradation of railway’s infrastructure was a key to regional prosperity and world’s economic progress, ARY News reported.

Addressing a three-day Cooperation Conference on Global Infrastructure in Seoul, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Railways (PR) converting Karachi to Peshawar railway track into double high-speed track.

He said that the 1,872 kilometer long track to be replaced during the next five years and added that they were linking port city Gwadar with other cities via railway.

The minister said that Gwadar port will be connected with the train networks in China and Iran. On the occasion, he said that best investment options were available in PR. He further said, “PR provides traveling facilities to over 70 million passengers annually.

Earlier on June 6, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that railway tracks in the country were old and after signing of ML1 project, a new track will be laid from Peshawar to Karachi which will help move the railway traffic faster and in a smoother way.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that one year performance report of Pakistan Railways would be presented to the public.

