Railways Minister inaugurates tourism friendly train for Safari

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad inaugurated steam Safari special train in Rawalpindi on Sunday to enhance and amplify the measures being taken to promote Pakistan’s tourism.

Talking to media after inaugurating the new train, he said it will help promote tourism in the country.

In the first phase, the Safari Train will operate from Rawalpindi to Golram Radio Pakistan reported.

Tourists from United Kingdom, Japan, United States of America, Italy and Germany are traveling in the train.

The objective of the train is to project the culture, civilization, heritage and worth seeing beautiful places of Pakistan before the world.

Earlier in the day, a major step was taken to boost Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry, Italy has agreed to help Pakistan out in the technical aspects of tourism management.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari called upon the Italian ambassador to Pakistan who then offered him to help Pakistan out in this regard to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

