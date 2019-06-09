Railways plans to repair, reconstruct bridges across country

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways planned to reconstruct and repair bridges across the country to ensure smooth operation of the trains and safety of the passengers.

According to a railways’ spokesman, 11 bridges would be reconstructed and as many as 55 will be repaired in different cities.

The spokesperson further said that PR would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur Division, six in Multan and two in Lahore. He said that the department planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

Read More: New track to help move railway traffic faster: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier on June 6, the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that railway tracks in the country were old and after signing of ML1 project, a new track would be laid from Peshawar to Karachi which would help move the railway traffic faster and in a smoother way.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that one year performance report of Pakistan Railways would be presented to the public.

He had said, “50 per cent reduction has been made in railways’ fare for Eid passengers in order to facilitate people.” The minister had said that he had determined to start the project of Nullah Lai Expressway to provide an alternate traffic route to the citizens of Rawalpindi.

