Balochistan govt seeks railway’s help as rain damages road infrastructure

QUETTA: As many as 15 districts of the Balochistan province remained worst affected in recent torrential rainfall while 300 villages were inundated with floodwater, ARY NEWS reported quoting the spokesman of the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday.

“278 mm rainfall is recorded in some districts of the province, forcing the government to open spillways of Merani and Shadi Kaur dams,” he said adding that eight people have so far been killed and 17 others injured in rain-related incidents.

The spokesman said that the provincial government has released Rs 350 million for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to carry out relief activities.

Divulging details of the infrastructural damage due to torrential rains, he said that a bridge collapsed at N-65 highway connecting Quetta and Jacobabad, and helicopters were used to rescue the trapped people.

“We have also appealed to the railway authorities to provide special rail services after damage to road infrastructure,” the provincial spokesman said.

Liaquat Shahwani further said that damage to road infrastructure on Coastal Highway is being repaired while the restoration process of other roads was also ongoing.

We have set up a central control room at the chief minister secretariat while Pakistan Army is also taking part actively in the rescue efforts in the province, the spokesman for Balochistan government said.

Besides infrastructural losses, he said that harvest and cattle losses were also reported due to the rains and appealed to the citizens to stay safe as more downpour is predicted in the coming days in the province.

