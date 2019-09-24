Rain in parts of Karachi under impact of Cyclone Hikaa

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi on Tuesday once again received heavy rain, under the impact of Tropical Cyclone Hikaa, ARY News reported.

Heavy downpour was reported in metropolis’s areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Superhighway, Kathore, Malir, Shahra-e-Faisal, Steel Town, Gaghar Phattak, Port Qasim, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

North Karachi, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth, North Nazimabad, Site Area, Liaquatabad, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Defence and other areas also strong showers.

Meanwhile, heavy rain also lashed out Mithi and other parts of Tharparkar. People came out of their houses to enjoy the pleasant weather after the downpour.

According to weather reports, Hikaa is expected to landfall at Oman coast by the early morning of September 25 (Wednesday).

Rainfall due to the storm has started and strong winds are being observed in a number of areas in Ja’alan Bani Bu Ali in southern region of Al Sharqiyah in Oman, fresh reports had said.

Karachi on Monday experienced stormy wind and received 20mm rainfall at University Road, 15mm at Jinnah Terminal, 12mm at A/P, 02mm at Surjani Town, while 01mm at Landhi, Nazimabad and Faisal Base under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Hikaa.

