Power outages reported in various parts of Karachi after momentary showers

KARACHI: 170 electricity feeders trip in the metropolis after momentary yet strong showers in various parts of the megacity, ARY News reported on Monday.

Areas of Surjani Town, New Karachi, North Karachi, Buffer Zone and Shadman Town reported electricity outages.

Gulshan e Maymar, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony also facing power outages, according to initial reports.

Areas of Orangi Town and North Nazimabad also among affected areas.

Cyclone Hikaa

According to earlier weather reports, a deep depression in the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian sea has finally changed into a cyclone on Monday morning.

Yesterday, the Tropical Cyclone Warning Center of the Met Department had informed that the low-pressure Area over east-central and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression and lay centered around Latitude 19.8°N and longitude 69.4°E, about 610 km Southeast of Karachi.

The met office had predicted that the cyclone will move westward to Oman coast and none of Pakistan coastal area was under any threat from this cyclonic system.

The weather department had advised the fishermen of Sindh not to venture into the deep sea during the next few days.

This Cyclone has been named Hikaa by the Maldives.

According to morning weather reports, Cyclone Hikaa was 500 km from Pakistan’s coast and 400 km away from Gujarat coast of India. The cyclone was moving west-northwestward at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour (kmph) packing wind speed of 90 kmph.

Hikka is likely to hit in the next 48 hours to the Oman coast, south of Masirah, close to Duqm, which is a port and a refinery.

