NEPRA concludes investigation on Karachi’s electrocution deaths, deems K-Electric guilty

KARACHI: National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which held an in-house investigation on the recent deaths in Karachi due to electrocution concludes findings, levies blames of most deaths on K-Electric, ARY News reported on Friday.

The death toll of 35 was reached in two weeks which was blamed on K-Electric (Karachi Electric) administration for not making pre-rain measures for the safety and security of the citizens as exposed high-tension wires became death warrants.

NEPRA concluded that 19 of the 35 deaths were indeed caused by the power generator of responsible for lighting up the biggest city of Pakistan.

NEPRA authorities also announced to act upon the findings hence dragging K-Electric to court and penalising them under the laws of the organization formed in 1997.

A show-cause notice on the matter has also been issued to K-Electric by NEPRA authorities.

The national power regulator also slammed K-Electric for power outages and lack of secure mechanism during rains in the metropolis and found them guilty of ineptness.

The casualties did not only bring ire of Karachiites but also the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who slammed the sole power supplier to improve its system instead of suspending electricity.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which continued for three days had created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

