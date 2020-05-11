Met office predicts light rain in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast entry of fresh westerly wave in Pakistan from Iran between May 12 and 16.

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday Thursday, while there is no chance of heatwave in the city, said MET dept.

The MET Office also forecast rainfall in Balochistan, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah.

It said the rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

It must be noted that Karachiites experienced moderate heatwave last week as the mercury touched 41-degree centigrade.

Read More: Temperature soars to 40°C as mild heatwave grips Karachi

Sardar Sarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

