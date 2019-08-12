Rain continues to lash parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Rain on Monday continues to disrupt routine life in the metropolis, whereas twelve people have been electrocuted to death in the city so far.

As per details, at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi over the weekend, as monsoon downpours left large swathes of Karachi inundated with rainwater.

According to the MET Office the temperature of the city was recorded at 26 degree centigrade in the morning with 90 per cent humidity in the air.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning has created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

Following the lack of negligence of the provincial government and city administration despite making tall claims, the roads, streets and playgrounds turned into pools, whereas, main nullahs of the city were overflowed and mixed with water storages of houses.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the death toll rises up to 30 in two weeks which is to be blamed for K-Electric administration for not making pre-rain measures as the electricity poles became the net of deaths.

The casualties have not only brought ire of the Karachiites but also the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah which slammed the sole power supply company to improve its system instead of suspending electricity.

Moreover, the residents of Federal B Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, P&T Colony, Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman and Dehli Colony were also facing hours-long power outage.

