Rain lashes Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rain continues to lash Karachi and others parts of Sindh on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani, North Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Defence, Manzoor Colony, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Alfalah and other parts of Karachi are receiving moderate to heavy rain.

In Hyderabad, areas of Qasimabad and Latifabad are showing flood-like situation, rain water has paraylsed routine life as low-lying areas have been submerged with the rainwater.

The UC Nazims in affected areas are overseeing the operation to drainout rainwater with the help of generator.

PMD forecast widespread rains in Sindh after two monsoon systems merge

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province. “More than usual rainfall is expected during the ongoing week,” the federal authority said citing a prediction from the met office.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned of urban flooding in the province, amid heavy rain forecast.

