PESHAWAR: At least 14 people were killed and eight others injured in various rain-related incidents during the latest torrential downpours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report compiled by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

It said three people, including a woman and two children, died in Swat while eight people were killed in various incidents caused by the heavy rainfall in Upper Kohistan.

Besides, the rain played havoc with as many as 40 houses in Swat, out of which 16 were completely destroyed while 24 partially damaged. Whereas, eight houses were completely destroyed in Upper Kohistan.

Three people got injured in rain-related incidents in Mardan while two in North Waziristan.

It is to mention here that nine people, including two children, died in three separate incidents caused by recent rains in Punjab.

At least 21 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi during the fresh spell of monsoon that started on Thursday and broke a 90-year-old, playing havoc with the city’s ill-maintained infrastructure.

