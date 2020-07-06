Three die in rain-related incidents in Karachi as preparedness claims fall apart

KARACHI: At least three people have been killed in separate rain-related incidents in Karachi, as the light downpour once again exposed the claims of preparedness from the provincial and local authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, at least two people were killed and one other injured after a wall of a house caved-in in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city.

In Ibrahim Hyderi, a PMT and electricity poles fell down on a road, causing disruptions in the traffic flow, however, no casualties were reported from the incident.

In another incident, a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Angora Goth area of Liaquatabad.

A tree fell down on a rickshaw and a motorcycle at Alamgir Road area in the city, however, no casualties are reported so far as authorities summoned a crane to remove the tree from the road.

City roads submerged

Meanwhile, several parts of the city remained submerged after a brief spell of rain in the city, causing disruption in the smooth flow of traffic.

One of the major thoroughfares of the city, Shahra-e-Faisal also remained submerged in the rainwater and the commuters faced problems after the government machinery failed to clear the road. University Raod area also witnessed a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.

Traffic police in Karachi claimed that rainwater remained stagnant at least 28 spots in the city, causing hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in these areas.

Parts of city face load shedding

Several parts of the city including Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Landhi, Surjani Town, Federal B Area also suffered from power outages soon after the rain spell.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric urged the masses to stay away from the electric poles and broken wires in order to avoid a mishap.

“We have taken measures to avoid any unfortunate incident and our teams are still on the ground to address any issues faced by the Karachiites,” they said.

