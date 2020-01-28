Rain, snowfall expected in Punjab, KP, Kashmir and GB today

ISLAMABAD: Intermittent rain with snowfall over hills is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday, while cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Several districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Kashmir received rainfall on Monday. Snowfall also recorded in Murree.

Temperatures have dropped in Karachi from Tuesday (today) initiating a fresh cold spell in the city.

According to the weather department, minimum temperature in the city will remain between 13-15 degree Celsius today.

The met office had earlier predicted entry of cold Siberian winds in Karachi today, which will drop the minimum temperature in the city.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis likely to remain between 09 to 13 degree Celsius during the cold spell.

The cold wave in the city is expected to last on January 31 and the first day of February, met office spokesperson earlier said.

Today’s lowest minimum Temperature recorded at Skardu -18°Celsius, Bagrote, Parachinar -11 °C, Gupis, Kalam, Astore -10°C, Malam Jabba -04°C, Gilgit and Kalat -03°Celsius.

