Rain and snowfall at Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Parts of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and northeastern Balochistan have received rain and snowfall again, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The upper areas of Skardu have received five-inch snowfall, while Shawal, Dattakhel, Shangla, Buttgram, Galliyat and Thandiani have also received snowfall in a fresh wet spell.

Pakistan Army troops have rescued 22 students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) stranded in Gilgit region due to snowfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Rain occurred at scattered places in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan while at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Multan, Okara and Hafizabad.

Snowfall also recorded in Malamjabba, Kalam, Dir, Skardu, Bagrote, Parachinar and Murree. Weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

Today rain and snowfall over mountains, is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan while at isolated places in upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Fog is likely to prevail in districts of south Punjab and upper Sindh during night hours, according to the met office.

According to the met office, minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 09.5ºCelsius while maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24-26 Celsius. Humidity in the city remained between 60-70 percent in the morning and expected 25-35 percent in the evening today.

The lowest minimum Temperature today recorded at Skardu -17°Ceilsius, Astore, Gupis -12°C, Bagrote, Parachinar -10°C, Malamjabba -05°Celsius and Kalam -04°C.

