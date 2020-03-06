Rain, thunderstorms, dusk expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad are predicted to receive intermittent rains on Friday, the metrological department of Pakistan said on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rain falls/hailstorms are also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Torrential and continued rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs while dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi.

Yesterday, At least four persons including three children were killed in roof collapse and electrocution incidents during rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The rooftop of a house collapsed in Jalala area of Mardan during windstorm and rainfall leaving two children dead, while four other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Moreover, a youth electrocuted to death from a high-voltage electricity transmission line at Eidgah road of Okara during the rainfall.

