Rainfall expected to continue for three days in Karachi: Met office   

KARACHI: Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz on Sunday said that rainfall is expected to continue for three days in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“We expected rainfall from tonight, however, the rainfall system is still developing in the North-West of the city,” he said adding that another system was also developing in South-East of the city.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain and gusty winds are expected in the city on Sunday, while a major spell of rainfall will be witnessed from Monday evening or midnight.

“The weather system of July 07 will continue on July 08,” the met office said adding that the city received 87 percent more rainfall in the previous year.

The city and other parts of the province will receive 20 percent more rainfall this year, he said and announced that the Karachi could witness heavy rainfall in the next three days.

The met department official said that even half an hour rainfall in the city could create an urban flooding situation in parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, the Met office said that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate Widespread Rain-Wind/Thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamshoro and Dadu from the next week.

The rainy spell likely to continue till Tuesday and few heavy falls are also expected during the period, according to the forecast.

Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday, PMD earlier warned advising concerned authorities to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.

“Before the monsoon, there is also a possibility of dust storms and gusty winds blowing at a speed of between 20-30 nautical miles. The rainfall is likely to continue in intervals until the early hours of the morning on July 8,” a weather official said.

The official advised citizens that were out of their homes during the dust storm to seek shelter, adding, “Don’t stand underneath billboards or trees during the dust storm.”

