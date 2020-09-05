PESHAWAR: At least 57 people were killed and 52 injured in different rain-related incidents from August 31 till date due to recent floods and heavy rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 20 districts of the KP have been affected by during recent spell of heavy rains and floods.

19 women and 19 children are also among the dead.

The report stated that around 49 houses were completely destroyed while 387 houses were partially damaged across the province, whereas 35 domestic animals were also dead in the recent rains and floods.

Read more: New spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa likely from tomorrow

Rescue operation is underway in rain and flood-affected areas while efforts are also been made to reopen all the blocked roads for traffic, said the PDMA.

People have been asked to contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

Comments

comments