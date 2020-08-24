Met office forecasts more rains in Sindh including Karachi, warns of urban flooding

KARACHI: Rain, wind-thundershowers are expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today (Monday) till Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), rain, wind-thundershowers up to 150mm are expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today till August 27.

Karachi is expected to receive heavy showers with thunderstorm on August 25 (tomorrow), said the MET office.

The PMD has also warned of urban flooding across Sindh including Karachi during the aforesaid time period.

Meanwhile, rain/wind-thundershowers are also expected in southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the next twelve hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, twenty-six-degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-three Gilgit seventeen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh and Baramulla will be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers.

The temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh nine, Pulwama seventeen, Anantnag sixteen and Shopian and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade.

