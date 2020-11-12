Web Analytics
Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf contracts COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, his son confirmed that Raja Pervez Ashraf has contracted COVID-19. The former prime minister went into self-isolation after his COVID-19 test results came out positive, he added.

 

Khurram Pervez Raja urged the people to pray for his father’s early recovery.

Read More: PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on November 9, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira had tested positive for coronavirus.

The sources had said that Qamar Zaman Kaira got tested for COVID-19 yesterday night and the results came back positive on Monday.

After contracting the coronavirus, the PPP leader had immediately left the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan and reached Islamabad. The sources had said that he went into self-isolation for 15 days.

