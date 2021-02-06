CM Buzdar announces Rs20bn development package for Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar on Saturday visited Rajanpur and laid the foundation stone for several development projects in the district, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the chief minister also announced the establishment of a university in the city.

CM Buzdar laid the foundation stone of Tehsil Complex Rojhan, Mother and Child Hospital and also inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Center in Kot Mithan.

Addressing the ceremony, Buzdar said a sum of Rs 31 million was reserved for the development of Fort Munro under Koh Suleiman Development Authority. About Rs77.13 million were earmarked for Solid Waste Management to better clean off the tourist area, he added.

He said Rs436 million were fixed for constructing 20 km long link road stretched from Fort Munro to Mari.

An approximate amount of Rs 99 million has been reserved for the horticultural and beautification of the entire tourist region, he announced.

He issued an order to construct underground sewerage water tanks in the district on the likes of Lahore.

Provincial Minister for Live Stock Hussain Bahadar Drayshuk, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Ahmad Drayshuk, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Additional IG South Punjab and other top provincial officers were also present on the occasion.

