‘BJP goons’ attack farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait’s vehicle in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Friday by BJP goons.

The details of the incident were shared on Twitter by Rakesh Tikait who also shared the video of a damaged car and blamed the ruling BJP for being behind the attack.

राजस्थान के अलवर जिले के ततारपुर चौराहा, बानसूर रोड़ पर भाजपा के गुंडों द्वारा जानलेवा पर हमला किए गए, लोकतंत्र के हत्या की तस्वीरें pic.twitter.com/aBN9ej7AXS — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) April 2, 2021



“Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bansur road, attacked by BJP goons, death of democracy,” Tikait said in his tweet.

According to local media reports, Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was on its way to Bansur from Harsora village of Alwar when it was attacked. Rakesh Tikait was going to Bansur after addressing a gathering in Harsora.

It is pertinent to mention here that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has been leading the farmers’ protest against Centre’s three farm laws at the Ghazipur border for over four months now.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian farmers on March 26 staged sit-ins across 32 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana amid the ongoing nation-wide strike or Bharat Bandh and are blocking roads, rail routes, and highways.

The blockades have consequently affected rail movement, with trains coming to a halt; four Shatabdi trains have been canceled so far, reported Indian local media.

This was the second nationwide strike announced by farmers. The first Bharat Bandh took place on December 8, during which establishments shut down in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

