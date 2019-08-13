Rally held in South Waziristan against Illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir

In South Waziristan, a rally was taken out today in condemnation of abolishing the special status of the occupied Kashmir by India, Radio Pakistan reported.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans condemning the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

They appealed the international community to take notice of the Indian illegal move and play their role in giving right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people under the United Nations resolutions.

People belonging to all walks of life including tribal elders, Ulema and students participated in the rally.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry tweets in Punjabi, urges the ethnicity to deny duty in Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, strict curfew and communication blackout continued since last Monday when India unilaterally revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

According to BBC, India had deployed thousands of troops at each locality of Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir ahead of last week’s announcement that special status of the state was revoked.

People were forced to observe Eid al-Azha amid a communications blackout and tight security. People offered Eid prayers at local mosques as the main mosque in the capital, Srinagar, was closed.

Comments

comments