Ramazan working hours announced for UAE’s government sector

DUBAI: The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reduced the working hours for all public sector entities in the country during Ramazan 2021 according to the official announcement.

The country’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said that the official working hours for the public sector will be from 9am – 2pm, except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

FAHR: Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

Public sector employees are required to work seven hours per day during the holy month of Ramazan as working hours are reduced by two.

However, the revised timings for the private sector during Ramadan have yet to be announced.

Article 65 of the UAE Labour Law states that normal working hours for the private sector should be eight hours per day or 48 hours per week.

The working hours may be increased to nine hours a day for businesses, hotels and cafes after approval from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The first day of Ramazan is traditionally marked by the sighting of the crescent moon with the naked eye. This year, astronomers said it will most likely fall on April 13 in UAE.