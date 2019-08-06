Rana Mashood excuses himself from appearing before NAB today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood has once again excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case related to alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Mashood through his lawyer excused himself from appearing before the accountability bureau today, owing to his personal engagements.

In his application, the PML-N leader stated that he has already recorded his statement in the case and cannot appear before the NAB today, however, he can appear on August 8.

On July 8, the anti-corruption body had summoned details of Mashood’s bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader were also sought from the Excise department of Punjab.

Read more: Rana Mashood handed over questionnaire in Punjab Sports Festival scam

The National Accountability Bureau had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012 which involves Mashood.

Earlier, on June 21, the bureau had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer in the case.

He has been accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.

